Okanogan County still has only 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 recovered

OKANOGAN – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Okanogan County remains at 25, with 15 people having recovered, according to their Friday, May 1 update.

Only one person has succumbed to the virus, according to Public Health’s Friday update. Of the 734 samples sent for testing, 623 were negative, with 86 tests pending results.

Okanogan County Public Health is reporting no new case today. Confirmed Cases to date are from the following parts of Okanogan County: 11 on the Colville Reservation, five in the Methow Valley, three in South County (Pateros to Malott), three in Mid-County, (Malott to Riverside) and one in North County (Riverside to Oroville).