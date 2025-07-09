Oroville Council votes to help support senior meal program

Jennifer Fitzhum, Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition Program, appeared before the Oroville Council to appeal for support.

OROVILLE – Jennifer Fitzhum, Executive Director of the Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition Program, appeared before the Oroville Council at their July 1 meeting to appeal for support.

“Do you have questions on the number of meals served and on home delivery? What kind of information do you need?” asked Fitzhum.

She said that the OCTN program serves several meals each week at the senior center, as well as making home deliveries.

Mayor Ed Naillon asked how much the meals cost to prepare.

“Roughly $13,” said Fitzhum.

“We supported them in the past?” asked Naillon.

“Yes, the last time we supported them was in 2017 when they sent an invoice for $2,500,” replied Clerk-Treasurer JoAnn Denney.

Do we have enough for a $2,500 contribution?” asked the mayor.

“We can make it work at $2,500, but we are very limited to this amount at this time,” said Denney.

Naillon said that both programs were crucial to the community.

“I agree completely,” said Councilman Richard Werner, who made a motion to approve a $2,500 contribution and it received a second and the motion passed unanimously.

Salley Bul,l with the Oroville Market Association, said that there were five special events at the Farmers’ Market each year.

“We have a big one this weekend and last weekend was Canada Day and we exceeded 700 people that came. We had 22 vendors there and we had two mayors. The Mayor of Osoyoos and the Mayor of Oroville, Ed,” said Bull, who added Brass Works performed and they are coming back in September.

Bull said that would be the same day as when the Market Association has their health care event at the Farmers’ Market and that several groups will be there to give information on health care. She asked the council to approve blocking the street from Ironwood to Main. Bull said she had spoken with the local businesses and the library about whether they cared and they didn’t. She also said she went to Fire Chief Bruce Rawley and asked if it would interfere with fire services.

“He said ‘no’ and he asked if he could have a firetruck block the street and have personnel giving out information,” said Bull.

The council approved a motion allowing the street to be blocked during the health care event in September.

The council also approved Ordinance #950 adopting the Zoning Code Updates.

“I felt that the planner and the planning commission did a nice job,” said Mayor Naillon.

Hearing no new business, Mayor Naillon discussed the visit by the Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff, honoring Canada Day.

“She came at my invitation. It was a perfect setup. I didn’t anticipate she would be able to come down because that weekend she had so many other events, but she and her associate were able to come. We both thought it was best to keep politics out of it because most relationships are better served starting without an agenda.

Naillon said the two mayors just talked about what was common between their two communities.

“She and I being about the same age, it was really amazing how many commonalities we had. One of the commonalities was how much our two communities appreciate each other. We have for decades. I think it is important for us to understand they are our brothers and sisters. They have been forever. It was really a great visit,” said Naillon.

She said she appreciated the music from Brass Works and met a couple of their members, he said.

“She was really complimentary of that little park,” said Naillon, referring to Madeline Wells Park where the Farmers’ Market takes place.

“I asked her what she liked about it. The thing she liked about it was that we had all the nice shade trees. But mostly the fact that it was right in the middle of town, where it brought people together and the amount of square footage we have for community events like that. She was a little bit envious that we had that. So, I just want to remind everybody that sometimes we take things for granted,” Naillon said.

The Oroville City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. The next meeting is July 15.