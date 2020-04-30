No new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Okanogan County

One case reported yesterday was not from county

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Public Health is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in the county as of their Thursday, April 30 update.

The COVID-19 test results include: 25 confirmed cases, one death and15 people recovering. There have been 719 samples sent for testing, 608 negative results and 86 tests pending.

“Okanogan County Public Health is reporting no new case today. Public Health has learned that one case that was previously reported in South County, actually lives in Chelan County,” says Public Health. “This makes the total confirmed cases in Okanogan County 25. We feel it is important to bring the most current information to you on a daily basis. That sometimes results in information being shared that we later learn is inaccurate.”

Advise from Okanogan County Public Health

Protect and Respect Each Other – Wear a Mask

As we start to have discussions about safely reopening Okanogan County and Washington State, we need to be prepared to follow certain guidelines in order to protect each other and prevent a second wave. We’ll learn more in the coming days about the Governor’s plan and phases to reopen the state, but we know there are some critical steps that will be important, including wearing a mask in public.

The tricky part about wearing a mask is, they do a little to protect the person wearing the mask but they do a LOT to protect everyone around them. When you wear a mask, your germs stay contained in the mask and are unable to reach others. We need everyone to wear masks in order to protect everyone! About 25% of people who have COVID-19 have NO symptoms. This means that only wearing a mask when someone is sick is not enough – it must be worn all the time, by everyone.

When you walk into the store and see the essential workers all wearing masks, they are doing that to protect you. If you don’t wear a mask as well, you are putting them unnecessarily at risk.

So next time you need to go to the grocery store, please do your part and wear a mask – not to protect yourself, but to protect those around you.