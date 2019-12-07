New video helps temporary ag workers and employers understand rights and responsibilities

TUMWATER — Every year, thousands of temporary agriculture workers come to Washington. They play a key role in one of the state’s biggest industries ̶ planting, growing, and harvesting crops like apples, berries, cherries and many other foods that are consumed here and shipped around the world.

Now there’s a new video in to help these H-2A (temporary agriculture) workers and their employers better understand their rights and responsibilities while working in the United States.

The video is the result of a partnership between the Washington Department of Labor & Industries, the state Department of Health and the state Employment Security Department to provide information about workplace rights, safety and health to H-2A workers when they arrive here.

It focuses on informing workers about three important topics: protecting workers’ rights, especially regarding pay and safe working conditions; helping H-2A workers avoid injuries and illnesses on the job, and ensuring they receive medical care and financial assistance if they’re injured or become sick on the job.

See it on LNI.wa.gov, YouTube, or order a DVD

The production is in Spanish, and is available with English captions. It can be seen on L&I’s website, YouTube, or employers can order a DVD. It’s organized into three separate, short segments so workers and employers can focus on the information most important to them, or view all the material at their own pace.

The video includes dialogues between H-2A workers that help viewers identify with the material, and narration to explain the details. Among the covered topics are training, hazardous chemicals, personal protective equipment, discrimination, wages, what to do if you’re injured, and more.

For more information about the video, contact Perla Gamboa at (360) 902-6799 or Perla.Gamboa@lni.wa.gov.