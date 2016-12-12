Housing Authority seeks board member

OROVILLE – The Oroville Housing Authority is seeking persons living in the Oroville area who may be interested in serving on its Board of Commissioners.

Serving on the board is an opportunity to give back to the community by volunteering to assure the Housing Authority continues to fulfill its mission of providing affordable safe and decent housing to agricultural workers and low income households, according to Sue Edick, OHA Executive Director.

Those with questions should contact Edick at 509-476-3059 or suee@orovillehousingauthority.