May Festival celebrating 90 years by ‘Turning Back Time’

OROVILLE – Queen Anna Hernandez and Princesses Sierra Buckmiller and Jaden Glover are extending a royal invitation to attend this year’s Oroville May Festival, the 90th annual, with activities planned for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 10, 11 and 12.

While there is much to do, the centerpiece of Oroville’s May Festival is the Grand Parade, which starts at 10 a.m. The parade features, local and visiting royalty on floats, pickups and convertibles, kids, fraternal and commercial entries, riders on horseback, a showing from local law enforcement, the fire department, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and much more. The parade travels north on Oroville’s Main Street and finishes at Osoyoos Lake Veterans Memorial Park.

Heading up the parade will be this year’s May Festival Grand Marshals, Monte and Barb Drummond, representing Monte’s dad, Bob Drummond, who started May Day as a school event nearly a century ago. The Drummonds, while no longer living in Oroville, were well known for their longtime support of the Oroville community.

Queen Anna and Princesses Jaden and Sierra will be riding on the community float, which reflects this year’s theme “Turning Back Time.” The royalty and their float got a dress rehearsal last weekend at the Wenatchee Apple Blossom parade, the ladies’ first chance to represent Oroville in one of the many events they will attend around the region.

After the parade makes its way to Veterans Memorial Park, there will be the traditional May Pole Dance and the presentation of royalty at 11 a.m. Also taking place at the park, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., is a new for this year, May Festival Car Show. Other events include the FFA Barbecue and Musical Performances by Jumper Flats.

Saturday events get a really early start at 6:30 a.m. at Deep Bay Park with the annual Bass Tournament. At 8 a.m., the 42nd annual Fun Run starts on Appleway, near Expressions Coffee Shop. Meanwhile, along with Saturday’s Farmers’ Market at Henry Kniss Park, behind the library, there will be Art in the Park in front of the library for people to enjoy before and after the parade.

Utilizing another one of Oroville’s many parks, at 2 p.m., The Oroville Initiative (TOI) Duck Races take place. The bright yellow numbered ducks are launched at Henry Kniss Park and finish at the Cherry Street Bridge.

In addition to events at Veterans Memorial, there are many things going on in town, like homemade ice cream at the Depot Museum, food, wine tastings and more music. For a full list of events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, see pages 6 and 7 of this week’s Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune.