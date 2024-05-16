Frankie Wilson

Frankie “Cricket” Louise Wilson was born Jan. 16, 1952 in Springfield, Mo. to Russel and Cora Clark. She died May 3, 2024.

Cricket grew up in Washington where the family had moved for work.

It was in Chelan where she met Pat Wilson. They spent all the time they could together and married on September 9, 1967. They spent the next 30 years making their home in Oroville, Washington raising their two boys, camping, fishing and working hard.

Cricket worked in local orchards and warehouses. She was a well-known bartender for over 30 years. Pat and Cricket owned and ran the Pump Tavern for part of that time. She loved being around people, listening to them, and serving them. Cricket spent many years as a caretaker. She was a natural at it and loved each of the people she cared for. Cricket had a love for the outdoors.

She loved to camp and fish at Spectacle, Molson, Wannacut, Republic and the Chesaw creeks. These trips were special to her because they were family times. One of her proudest and happiest times was becoming a grandma and taking on the” Mammy” role with each of her grandchildren. She adored all her great-grandchildren as well. She loved seeing pictures, social media posts, and hearing updates about each of them.

Cricket spent the last 24 years with Terrel Pitts. Together they enjoyed adventures of camping and fishing. Terrell ensured she had plenty of flowers to enjoy in her yard which could be seen from her big window. He supplied her with an abundance of garden-grown foods to can and cook with. Cricket loved to cook as evidenced by her massive recipe collection. Fried chicken, potato salad, baked beans, banana pudding, tacos and meatloaf were a few of her specialties.

Cricket was tech-savvy. She always had the latest devices. She was a collector of all things ladybugs, butterflies, birdhouses, glass dishes and kitchen gadgets. She loved to shop and caught on to Amazon shopping before most people half her age.

She will be remembered for her sayings of “la tee da,” “for the love,” and a few other choice words. Cricket battled an array of lung diseases. After persistent fighting, Cricket peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on May 3, 2024, at North Valley Hospital in Tonasket, Washington.

She is survived by her son, Tim Wilson (Traci); son, Scott Wilson (Evelyn); grandchildren Kevin (Sydnee), Ryan (Ashely), Kelli (Nick), Kaytie (Stephan), Braxton (Megan), Baillee (Reta); 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, James “Jimmy” (Vaida), Roger “Doc” (Carol); sisters, Barbara “Bobbie” (JC) Kensinger, Linda (Troy) Green; multiple nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces. Still surviving in the family home is her significant other, Terrell Pitts.

Cricket is preceded in death by her parents, Russel and Cora Clark; brother, Jake; sisters, Shirley Repot, Carol “Cookie” Thorndike and Nancy Downs.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on June 1st at Osoyoos Lake Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.