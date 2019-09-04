Donation accounts set up for Okanogan Firefighter injured in Spring Coulee Fire

OKANOGAN – Christian Johnson, Assistant Chief of the Okanogan Volunteer Fire Department, suffered serious injuries while on the Spring Coulee Fire. He has second and third degree burns over 60 percent of his body.

Johnson is currently in a medically-induced coma at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. They are trying to stabilize him so they can proceed with skin graft surgery. He will be looking at a minimum of 2-3 months in the ICU.

Johnson has served his country as a sergeant in the Army, and was deployed with the Washington State National Guard from November 2003- May 2005 in Baghdad. He retired after 22 years of service and has volunteered for the Okanogan Fire Department for 20 years.

“Christian is a selfless man, who is always willing to help those in need, and never asks for anything in return. We are now asking for your help to make this long journey a little easier for him and his family. Any amount of donations are greatly appreciated and will go towards helping the family with travel, housing, food, etc.,” said Maurice Goodall with Okanogan County Emergency Management.

If anyone would like to make a donation, they may use the GO FUND ME account below or make a donation to: Christian Johnson Donation Account at North Cascades Bank, PO Box 672, Okanogan WA 98840.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/donations-for-assistant-chief-christian-johnson

Previous article found here.