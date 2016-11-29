County certifies general election results

No surprises in final ballot count

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County performed its final ballot count for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 29, with no changes in the election leaders for County Commissioner Positions 1 and 2, and Public Utility District Commissioner Position 3.

Chris Branch, the director of Community Development for Oroville has unseated incumbent Sheilah Kennedy with a nearly 700 vote lead for Okanogan County Commissioner Position 1 and Andy Hover, who manages North Valley Lumber won Commissioner Position 2 by nearly 500 votes over Ashley Thrasher in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election. Hover and Thrasher knocked out the incumbent, Ray Campbell in the primary election.

In the race for Okanogan County PUD Commissioner 3, Jerry Asmussen was certified as the new commissioner over Aaron Kester. Asmussen had about 2000 more votes in his favor in the election to find a commissioner to replace Ernie Bolz who is stepping down as utility commissioner from the north end of Okanogan County.

County election officials certified the election results following the fourth and final count on Tuesday. There are 22,456 registered voters in Okanogan County and the auditor’s office counted 17,862 votes. That’s a 79.54 percent voter turnout.

See Related:

First Ballot Count

Second Ballot Count

Third Ballot Count