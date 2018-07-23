Border Patrol arrests illegal border crosser at bus station

Originally crossed into U.S. near Oroville

Submitted by Bill Kingsford

USBP Operations Officer, Spokane Sector

SPOKANE – Last week, U.S. Border Patrol Agents arrested a Canadian National at the Spokane Intermodal Bus Station who had illegally crossed into the U.S. near Oroville.

As part of their regular duties and authorities, Agents boarded a bus in order to conduct an immigration check of all passengers. During their immigration interviews, Agents came upon a subject who initially attempted to provide false information. However, Agents were able to determine that he was a Canadian citizen with an extensive criminal history who had illegally entered the United States. The subject later confirmed that a few days before his arrest, he illegally crossed into the United States from Canada near Oroville, Washington.

The subject was processed for removal and transported to the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma to await his immigration hearing.

“The arrest of this Canadian citizen is yet another example of why Spokane Border Patrol agents conduct enforcement operations at the Intermodal Bus Station,” Chief Patrol Agent Henry Rolon stated. “History has proven time and time again that once in the United States, illegal aliens use public transportation as a means to further their egress away from the border.”