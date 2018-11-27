The Upside Down Boy coming to Tonasket Library, Dec. 28

By on November 27, 2018 in Community
A scene from The Upside Down Boy as performed by the Book-It Repertory Theatre. Photos courtesy of Book-It Repertory Theatre

TONASKET – Book-It Repertory Theatre of Seattle will perform The Upside Down Boy at four North Central Regional Library branches this month, including Tonasket on Friday, Dec. 28.

The popular children’s book tells the story of a boy named Juan, whose family moves to a big city where he doesn’t speak the same language as other students. With the help of music, poetry, and an encouraging teacher, Juan finds his voice and footing in the upside down world that he soon considers home.

Another scene from A scene from The Upside Down Boy.

The bilingual English-Spanish performances will be:

  • Ephrata Public Library: 11 a.m. Dec. 27

  • Okanogan Public Library: 11 a.m. Dec. 28

  • Tonasket Public Library: 3:30 p.m. Dec. 28

  • Waterville Public Library: 3:30 p.m. Dec. 27

Book-it Repertory Theatre is a nonprofit organization that transforms literature into theatre and inspires audiences to read.

 

