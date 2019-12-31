It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved Sarah. Sarah Lorain Schatzel passed away on December 23, 2019. Sarah was born October 23, 2010 to parents Bob and Laura Schatzel in Kennewick, Washington.

Sarah loved her animals, especially her dog Jewels and her kittens. Her favorite time of year was summer. Sarah loved school; math and science were her favorite subjects. She sang and twirled everywhere she went. Even though death has come too soon, Sarah touched our lives with her kind heart, ready smile, inquisitive mind and innocent wonderment of life.

Sarah is survived by her parents, Bob Schatzel and Laura Schatzel and sister, Rebecca and a host of family and friends.

A funeral service was held Saturday, December 28 at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Oroville at 2 p.m. with a graveside following at the Molson Cemetery.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.