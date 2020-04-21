Lorraine Goldie Smith

Loraine Goldie Smith, was called to heaven on March 27, 2020. She passed after an extended illness and died at home in Oroville, Washington. Loraine was born April 24, 1942 in Mason City, Washington to W. Albert and Goldie Scott.

Raised in the Coulee City area, her passions were playing basketball, riding horses and anything in the outdoors with her brother Wayne. The family moved to Oroville when Loraine was a young teenager, this is where she met and later married Reggie Lee Allen and raised five children.

Loraine’s work ethic was as well-known as she was, having waitressed in and managed serval restaurants in town; and for years she was a popular apple packer known for her speed. For the last few decades of her career Loraine was a bright light at Prince’s Deli, welcoming all as friends. She could be counted on for a hot coffee and a smile, as well as her subtle wit and snappy comebacks. She was “mom” to many. After retirement, her interests included cheering on the Mariners, Seahawks and Gonzaga Bulldogs, sewing and crocheting, traveling with her late husband Harvey, and tending her beautiful roses. When the house was full of family, she was the happiest.

Loraine was preceded in death by her daughter, Tarah Lynn Allen, in 1997 and her husband, Reggie, in 1992. She was lucky enough to re-marry; and her wonderful Harvey Smith quickly became a cherished member of the family. Harvey passed away in 2017.

Loraine is survived by her dear brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Patricia Scott; her daughter and son-in-law, Sonja and Timothy Alexander of Yakima, Washington; son and daughter-in-law, Marty and Angela Allen of Kenosha, Wisconsin; daughter, Tauni Allen of Oroville and daughter and son-in-law, Shana and Don Cachola of Oliver, BC.; 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. Grammy loved her babies.

A memorial celebration will be planned at a later time by the family.

