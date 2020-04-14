Local food banks are still open, accepting donations

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Public Health and Emergency Management would like to remind people that the local food banks are still open and taking donations of non-perishable items.
“These are difficult times for many in our community. To support those impacted by COVID-19, local food banks are still open. But they are taking precautionary measures. Boxes are pre-made and handed out according to family size,” say the agencies in their most recent alert.
Locations and times of Okanogan County Food Pantries are:
- Brewster: 301 South 4th Street, ThursdayS 9-10:30a
- Conconully: 219 N. Main Street, 1st and 3rd Wednesday 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m
- Nespelem: 37 Lakes Street, Monday-Thursday 9 a.m to 3 p.m. (please call 509-634-2769)
- Okanogan: 424 2nd Ave South, Monday & Tuesday (one day only) 9a-2:30p
- Omak: 101 W. 4th Ave, Mondays 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Oroville: 922 Main Street, Thursdays 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Tonasket: 101 Hwy 97 N, Thursdays 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Twisp/Methow: 128 Glover Street, Thursdays 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wauconda: 129 Toroda Crk Rd, 2nd & 4th Thursdays 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.