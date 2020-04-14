Local food banks are still open, accepting donations

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Public Health and Emergency Management would like to remind people that the local food banks are still open and taking donations of non-perishable items.

“These are difficult times for many in our community. To support those impacted by COVID-19, local food banks are still open. But they are taking precautionary measures. Boxes are pre-made and handed out according to family size,” say the agencies in their most recent alert.

Locations and times of Okanogan County Food Pantries are: