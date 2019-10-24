Howard Albert Appel was born November 18, 1930 in Wenatchee, Washington to parents Edward and Beaulah Appel. He passed away Oct, 10, 2019 in Cavaillon, France.

Howard’s parents moved to Tonasket in 1942 and Howard graduated from Tonasket High School and then went to Eastern Washington University for two years, then on to Montana to teach in a one-room school in Loma. Next he went to U.C. Berkeley and graduated with a degree in Anthropology in 1953.

He was drafted into the Korean War as a corporal. One week later an armistice was signed and he ended up in Japan teaching English. From there he went to France to become a teaching assistant in English in the Cognac region. Next he went to Free University in Berlin where he met and married Francoise Hustach.

Then it was back to the U.S. where they drove across the country in four days in a VW to Tonasket to teach German, Spanish, English and French. From there he went back to grad school at the University of Washington to teach and receive his Masters. Next he went to U.C. Irvine which was a new school in 1966. He lived in Laguna Beach where he bought a house.

In 1970 Howard took a one-year around the world boat trip as faculty to 500 students for Chapman College. In 1971 he took charge of and became the head of the University of California Paris overseas teachers program in France. After Paris he came back to the U.S. and taught at Irvine from 1972 until 1977. He continued to work for UC Irvine Overseas Program, later becoming the director of all university programs there.

He retired in France in 1977 to make pretty pottery and travel.

Howard was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Beaulah Appel. He is survived by his wife, Francoise; his sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Richard Temby and many nephews and nieces.