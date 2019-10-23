Dennis Allen Clinkenbeard, age 78, of Wenatchee, Washington passed peacefully October 15, 2019. Dennis was born May 2, 1941 in Tonasket, Washington to parents Harold and Lucile Clinkenbeard.

He graduated from Molson High School and attended WVC and CWU. Dennis was drafted into the U. S. Navy and served on the USS Constellation and later graduated from WSU in Mechanical Engineering. He worked at Ford Motor Co., then moved to Bangor, Washington and worked on Trident Submarines and then retired to Grand Coulee Dam and drove a school bus part-time.

Dennis loved Ford cars, drag racing, reading, watching tennis and was a devoted Christian.

He is survived by his wife, Jessie Clinkenbeard (Diamond-Burts); children, Luke Clinkenbard and Adam (Suzanne) Clinkenbeard; brothers, Doug (Germaine) Clinkenbeard and Arlie (Sandie) Clinkenbeard; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by parents Harold and Lucile Clinkenbeard, and his sister Rosalie Clinkenbeard.

A graveside service will be held Saturday October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Molson Cemetery with Pastor Steve Whitney officiating. Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.