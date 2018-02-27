Career and Resource Fair set for March 20

Organizers are looking for employers who want a booth at the fair

Kristi O’Neill, Career Connection Specialist

Worksource Okanogan County

OMAK – The Okanogan County WorkSource, together with Economic Alliance, the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services and The Colville Confederated Tribes are bringing together job seekers and companies who need their talents.

On Tuesday, March 20 from noon to 4 p.m., at the Omak Elks Club, 110 Ash St, Omak, employers and job seekers will have a chance to connect.

In its tenth year, this annual job fair has proven to be a very successful way for our skilled labor force to network with employers face to face and to be able to gather employment related information from employers. Many job seekers were offered employment after the last job fair and today they are still successfully employed.

Organizers are looking for employers who want to have a booth at the fair. A free booth at the job fair represents an ideal opportunity for employers to fill their vacancies while providing valuable exposure for their company.

No employer is too big or too small to participate in this event, but space is limited. “The sooner they register, the higher their chance of having a booth will be. Employers will benefit by being first in line to connect with the strong labor pool that is available in Okanogan County.”, said Tom Carlton, event organizer.

Employers interested in having a booth at the fair can connect with Kimberly Ramirez by calling 509-826-7589 or by emailing her at kramirez@esd.wa.gov.

WorkSource is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.