Trail Days Music Festival is Saturday, July 27

OROVILLE – The 5th Annual Trail Days Music Festival is planned for Saturday, July 27 at Madeline Wells park at the Oroville Library.

The event will be in conjunction with the Oroville Market. The live music will start at the usual time of 9 a.m. and run until 8 p.m. that night.

“It is hoped many of the Market Vendors will be there as well. This all day Music Event is a community celebration of the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail and all the great hiking trails of North Okanogan County,” said Joseph Enzensperger, with the North Okanogan Trail Association. “We should have through hikers on the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail in town that weekend and we look forward to meeting them at this Trail Days Music Festival. Bring a comfortable chair and some friends to enjoy the day in Oroville. For information Contact Enzensperger at 509-476-4072 and look for event Posters around town for the performance schedule.