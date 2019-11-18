Thanksgiving Holiday Concert Saturday at Oroville Grange

Steve Hinze and Cheat Grass to perform

OROVILLE - The Oroville Grange is hosting an evening holiday concert this Saturday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m., featuring the music of Tonasket’s Steve Kinzie followed by Ron and Judy Hyde’s Cheat Grass.

Kinzie, who raised in Tonasket will open the concert. He began playing guitar and five-string banjo during the folk music revival of the early sixties. Drawing from poems and songs written over many years, he has recorded six albums of original music, two albums with the folk group, Kindling, and a live album, Matters of the Heart, with his friend, musician and composer Shawn Kirchner.

“You will not want to miss the heartfelt music shared by Kinzie,” said Jospeh Enzensperger, Oroville Grange Master.

At about 7 p.m., there will be a transition blending the music of Kinzie and Ron and Judy Hyde’s music coming together with some shared tunes followed by the original sound of Cheat Grass. The Hydes hail from Molson and have been playing their instruments and writing humorous songs for years.

“It is a highland mix of banjo, guitar, mandolin and bass with Ron’s alto sax thrown into the mix of their own bluegrass musical style,” said Enzensperger.

Cheat Grass, which includes their son Quill and Steve Pollard, has played on stages from Seattle’s Folklife Festival to Tonasket’s Music in the Park, Oroville Trail Days Music Festival and many more around the Northwest.

“They are a favorite of many in our area. If you have not heard them, treat yourselves and come on down to the Grange Saturday,” said Enzensperger.

The Grange , located at 622 Fir St., will open its doors at 5 p.m. with the music at 6 p.m. Downstairs the Grange kitchen will be offering a warm meal of hot soups, homemade bread and salads. They will serve dinner from 5 until 7 p.m. The suggested donation is $5. Admission to the concert is $5 per person at the door. Children 12 and under admitted free.

This is music the entire family, from the oldest to the youngest, will enjoy, according to Enzensperger. For more information contact him by phone at 509-476-4072 or email him at jgenz4 @gmail.com.