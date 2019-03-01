Oroville Scholarship Foundation Spring Variety Show and Auction, March 14

OROVILLE – OSF presents their Annual Spring Variety Show and Auction on March 14 in the OHS Commons. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.

This fun evening show displays the talents of our local residents of all ages in acts that include solos, musical groups, circus acrobatics and others, as directed by Oroville School District music department. This family entertainment night has both silent auction items available and an energetic live auction during intermission by Oroville’s favorite auctioneer Ken Neal.

Special items up for auction this year include a power recliner from Cramer’s Furniture, two night stay in the Fireplace Room Sun Mountain Lodge, Omak Stampede tickets and so much more donated by both local businesses and statewide businesses. Plus, many gift certificates for food, lodging and services. Admission is charged at the door and benefits the school district’s music department. Refreshments will be available also.

This one-of-a kind Variety Show is presented by the Oroville Scholarship Foundation to raise funds for their Continuing Education (CE) scholarship program. This is one of two scholarship programs maintained by OSF, the other being for current year graduating seniors. Donations for either program in any amount are welcome throughout the year. Funds come from the generous support of individuals, businesses, service organizations as well as fundraising events.

For more information about how you can donate or “pay-it-forward”, please visit http://orovillescholarshipfoundation.