Let me Wander Over Yonder… Don’t Fence Me In

New exhibit at Art on the Line Gallery

OROVILLE – Fresh from their Western & Native Art Show during Omak Stampede weekend, the Okanogan County Artists’ group will be “wandering” north, bringing a collection of their member’s work for exhibit in the Art On The Line Gallery in Oroville.

The essence of the West will be on view in multi-media and genres to excite the Inner Cowboy of all of us. Professional and amateur artists bring a sensitivity and vision to this exhibit that only those who live on the land can convey.

The Wander Over Yonder exhibit opens on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Art On The Line Gallery on Main Street (Hwy 97) in Oroville. The gallery will be open on Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last day of this special event will be Oct. 31.

The OCA organization has been the tent-pole for arts in the Okanogan Valley for a long time, producing a major show for 39 consecutive years, one that has consistently brought talent and excellence to the public and an annual showcase for that talent to artists. North County now has the same opportunity in their own backyard — for a couple of months.

“We at49º North Artists are dancing around in excitement!”said Karen Beaudette, spokesperson for the gallery. “Well, tidying up the building. We want our house to be the excellent showcase this group has maintained all these years.

“Plus, we could not be more delighted with this happening of county artists moving about the countryside, sort of like traveling art carnivals. This is precisely the trend we imagined when we organized 49º North Artists: A thriving arts presence and reputation throughout the region.”

For more information contact Beaudette at 509-486-1590 or 49northartists@gmail.com.