Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam going around

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Undersheriff Dave Yarnell reports that the phone scam that occurred in June is going around again.

“Scammers are posing as ‘Sgt Hawley’ and or ‘LT, Undersheriff or Sheriff Dave Yarnell’ telling citizens that they have missed a court hearing, have an outstanding warrant or owe the sheriff’s office money,” said the undersheriff in a recent press release.

This scam is requesting payment via BITCOIN, CASHAPP or Gift Cards, according to Yarnell.

“This is not real. The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office does not operate in this manner ever. Five citizens have fallen victim to this fraud in the last two days,” he said in the July 26 release. “Don’t be fooled. Hang up on the subject, do not give personal information, do not make any action to transfer funds.”

The undersheriff recommends persons receiving such communications call and file a report with local law enforcement and then file an online complaint with FBI Internet/wire Fraud @ www.IC3.gov.

“The scammers are at times using a cloned phone number for the Sheriff’s Office. Again, no employee of the Sheriff’s Office will call and ask you to pay any kind of fine over the phone or by using any method,” said Yarnell.

The phone number for the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is 509-422-7200.