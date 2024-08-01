Lake Osoyoos Cup Jet Ski Races at Deep Bay this weekend; National Night Out Aug. 6

OROVILLE – The Lake Osoyoos Cup Jet Ski Races & Family Festival takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 2 to Aug. 4 at Oroville’s Deep Bay Park.

This year the races, which are held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an intermission at noon on Saturday, are joined by several family-oriented activities, as well as live music and a beer/wine garden.

The smaller bands start playing on Saturday at 11 a.m. New this year is the revival of an old tradition with the first annual OLFF Apple Bin Racers which go from noon to 1 p.m. Racers have been asked to fashion something that floats out of an old apple bin. Then they will race around a course to determine the winner.

At 1 p.m., registration for the horseshoe and cornhole competitions are closed. Those that register will compete on the newly redone horseshoe pits at the park, while others will compete at cornhole. The competitions begin at 1:30 p.m. Registration is required in advance, see OrovilleWAChamber.com/events-2.

At 4 p.m. the bigger bands take to the stage to perform. Among those bands set to perform on Saturday are Scott & Jay Band, Ashley Flowers, Biscuits and Gravy and Rockin’ Robin.

In addition, there will be various food vendors available at the park for those that want to get something to eat.

The event is sponsored by Oroville Transit Inc., Oroville Reman & Reload, Double A Logging and Midway Building Supply. The days activities are organized by the Oroville Chamber of Commerce, Highlands Community Support Coalition, The Oroville Initiative (TOI) and PNW Watercross.

For more information visit www.discoveroroville.com.

National Night Out

This year’s National Night Out takes place on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Prince Heritage Park, starting at 6 p.m.

New for this year will be a a free concert performed by local musician Brock Hires.

“We are excited to have him,” said Pamela Knowlton with the Oroville Police Department.

The fun-filled lineup will include a climbing wall, bouncy castl, and the highly anticipated annual dance-off contest, where law enforcement and first responders show off their dance moves, alongside locals.

Knowlton said the event will include fun for the whole community with food, vendors and demonstrations by multi-agency law enforcement and other first responders, city officials, local non-profit organization, public services and more.

There is also a NNO Photo Contest held on Aug. 6, where people can submit their favorite event photo to Knowlton at Knowlton.opd@ncidata.com by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21. Entries must include first and last name and a contact phone number. Entries may be titled and are limited to one per person.

Leading up to the National Night Out there was the third annual Golden Badge Scavenger Hunt which went from July 22 to Aug. 5.