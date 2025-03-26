Tonasket bids farewell to former police headquarters

Early the morning of March 19 marked the end of an era and new possibilities as the former Tonasket Police Department building was torn down.

TONASKET- Early Wednesday morning marked the end of an era and new possibilities as the former Tonasket Police Department building was torn down.

Several community members reminisced on Facebook about the building from their childhood and how they visited the library when it was on the second floor.

Originally constructed in the 1950s, City Clerk Alice Attwood said the building has been a fixture in Tonasket for many decades. The building had served different roles before becoming the home of the police department.

Before its tenure as a law enforcement hub, the building still played a significant part in the community’s daily life.

“The basement of the building was the council room. On the main floor was the police department and the city clerk’s office. There was a police chief’s office and upstairs was the library,” said Attwood.

The current Tonasket City Hall and the Tonasket Public Library were built in 1981.

The familiar mural, painted on the north side of the building, of a friendly local police officer buying an apple for a child, will be missed by community members. The mural was created by local artists Lisa Mensik and Aloe Otte. Mensik is a teacher for Tonasket School District.

Attwood said during her time at city hall she has seen four police chiefs but there were many more who served before her time.

The decision to demolish the building was not made lightly, as it held sentimental value for many residents who remember its historical significance. However, while plans have not been set in stone, city officials are considering future plans to expand city hall and the Tonasket Public Library.

“We need to find funding,” said Attwood,” We plan on it being a grassy area this summer.”

For further questions contact Tonasket City Hall at 509-486-2132.