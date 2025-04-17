Roger Lowell Sawyer died on March 25, 2025. He was born in Inglewood, Calif. on Aug. 20, 1955, he moved to Oroville in 1961.

Born in Inglewood, California on August 20, 1955, he moved to Oroville in 1961 by way of Springfield, Missouri, at the age of six. In 1973, at 18, he joined the family business, Sawyer and Sawyer Excavation. He spent decades working in excavation and construction, including a long-standing partnership with Columbia River Carbonates from the early 1980s until 2018.

He also served more than 20 years with the Oroville Fire Department, was active with the Tonasket Comancheros and served on the Aeneas Lake Irrigation District board. Roger was always working on equipment, land, or helping someone out. He was a man of many talents: a skilled mechanic, heavy equipment operator, rancher, farmer and the operator of a few local beer gardens. He was the kind of person you could always count on.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walt and Doris Elderene Sawyer; grandparents, Grandma and Grandpa Meese; brother, Ronnie; sister, Joyce; daughter, Tara and granddaughter, Payten Bennett.

Roger will be remembered for his loyalty, hard work and the love he gave to everyone lucky enough to know him. But what he’ll really be remembered for is his passion for the Tonasket Rodeo, putting on unforgettable New Year’s Eve firework shows and always being the one to buy the first round of drinks.

Roger’s family invites you to a celebration of life on May 10, 2025, at the Tonasket Rodeo Grounds from 4 p.m. 7 p.m. You are invited to bring your favorite dish to share and a beverage to toast as we gather to remember, share stories and honor this incredible man who meant so much to all.

Roger was always about giving back to the community, in lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to the Tonasket Comancheros, P.O. Box 169, Tonasket, WA 98855.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.