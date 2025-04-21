Colville National Forest begins Prescribed Fire Operations

COLVILLE – The Colville National Forest announced April 16 that it is beginning prescribed fire operations on the Tonasket, Republic, Three Rivers and Newport Ranger Districts.

The proscribed burns began last week and are estimated to continue through the spring as weather conditions allow.

“We use prescribed fires to help reduce overgrown vegetation and hazardous forest fuels to help protect local communities, infrastructure and natural resources from wildfires,” said the Forest Service in its announcement.

To view a real-time map of planned, active, and complete projects, visit:

https://usfs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html…

Areas within and adjacent to active burns may close to the public for several days for public safety. Watch for warning signs along roads near all prescribed fire areas before and during burns.

The public can obtain additional information by calling the district office closest to the prescribed fire operation:

Tonasket Ranger District, Tonasket: 509-486-2186

Republic Ranger District, Republic: 509-775-7400

Three Rivers Ranger District, Kettle Falls: 509-738-7700

Newport Ranger District, Newport: 509-447-7300

Supervisor’s Office, Colville: 509-684-7000

Residents may experience smoke during the prescribed burns. Go to www.airnow.gov to find more detailed information about air quality. When driving, slow down and turn on your headlights when you encounter smoke on the road.

We will evaluate weather conditions in the hours before a burn begins. If conditions warrant, scheduled prescribed fire activities may be canceled.

Stay informed about the scheduled prescribed fires through the forest website, social media channels, and InciWeb, the interagency incident information system. We will notify county emergency management officials when burning begins.