Easy Fire continues to burn, Hwy. 20 reopened

MAZAMA – The south end of the Easy Fire, 17 miles west of Mazama, continued to slowly burn toward the indirect fireline, however the lightning-caused fire, which started July 17, remains north of the avalanche chute and the constructed fireline, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The size of the fire in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest was listed as 528 acres in size and zero percent contained, according to the incident management team on Monday.

Firefighters brought hoses to both sides of the Easy Fire utilizing helicopters to deliver materials near the 2004 Mebee burn scar. Due to a buildup of cumulous clouds, and potential for thunderstorms, strategic firing operations were put on hold on Saturday. Crews continued to bolster indirect firelines and tested sprinkler systems on the Easy Pass Trailhead. Firefighters successfully cut out a helicopter landing spot near the Mebee Lookout Tower to conduct structure protection operations if the need arises.

State Route 20 remains open to through traffic. A pilot car will escort vehicles through mileposts 148-157 from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. Drivers are advised to expect 30 minutes delays as firefighters continue removing trees and debris from the roadway and conduct full suppression tactics on the Easy Fire. Travelers are asked to not stop or pull over between mileposts 148-157. With wildfire and firefighting operations still active, the highway may need to close again on short notice. The public is advised to check https://wsdot.com/Travel/Real-time/Map/ for the latest information on State Route 20.

On Monday crews continued monitoring fire activity on State Route 20 and implemented continuous hose lays on both sides of the Easy Fire.

“Pending favorable weather conditions, crews may conduct strategic firing operations on the southeast side of the Easy Fire using aircraft. Using aviation for firing operations reduces risk to firefighters on the ground working in steep terrain and can cover more ground than a human can on foot. Strategic firing operations create a more controllable slow-moving fire by reducing ground fuels, or vegetation,” said the incident team in Monday’s update.

The Easy Fire has a Temporary Flight Restriction in place for all aircrafts not involved in wildfire suppression operations. Do not fly a personal drone over or near the Easy Fire. Any incursions create a safety hazard to fire aircraft and require air operations to stop.

CLOSURES: The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest has closures in place for trails within the fire area: https://bit.ly/EasyFireClosures. This closure includes a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail. Campfires are prohibited. There is a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) in place over the fire: https://tfr.faa.gov/save_pages/detail_4_6779.html. Unauthorized drone activity is prohibited under the TFR.

EVACUATIONS: There are no evacuations in place for the Easy Fire. Anyone recreating in the area should be vigilant about being aware of surroundings and stay out of closed areas.

To receive fire updates via email, sign up at: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/yocX9Sv.