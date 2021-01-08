Sheriff’s office looking for a missing Okanogan man

Chris M. Broughton-Cornett

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Sheriff’s office is looking for an Okanogan man who was last seen in in Okanogan on Christmas day.

Chris M. Broughton-Cornett, 25, was reported as a possible missing person on Jan. 6, 2021. He was last seen on Dec. 25, 2020 in the area of the Okanogan city boat launch, according to Sheriff Tony Hawley.

The sheriff’s office is seeking information on the possible whereabouts of Broughton-Cornett who is a white male. He stands five feet, 10 inches tall and is 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

“Sheriff’s deputies have contacted several locations where Broughton-Cornett has been known to frequent and have been unable to locate him,” said Sheriff Hawley.

Anyone with knowledge of his location is asked to contact Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office 509-422-

7232.