U.S. Veteran

Terry Donceel, age 73 of Tonasket, died December 21, 2020 at the North Valley Extended Care in Tonasket. He was born December 4th, 1947 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to parents Donald and Helen (Hamilton) Donceel.

Terry was the first of five siblings in a combined family. He enjoyed working on his grandfather’s farm where he evolved his aptitude for the finer aspects of mechanization as well as his love for all manner of farm living and play. He served his country during the Vietnam Era after which he returned home to family and friends. Terry showed respect, tolerance, strength, honor, humility and helpfulness to all who met him.

He is survived by his step-mother, Beverly Donceel; son, Kannon Donceel; daughter, Toma Donceel; brothers, Craig and Steve Donceel and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Donceel; father, Donald Donceel and two sisters, Sherry and Kerry Donceel.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.