Newhouse, Fentanyl Task Force release final report

YAKIMA –This week, Rep. Dan Newhouse (WA-04) led the Central Washington Fentanyl Task Force in a meeting and released the taskforce’s final report outlining guidance to help mitigate the ongoing fentanyl crisis.

“We are proud to release a report which outlines our comprehensive work over the last year and a half to help stop the influence of the fentanyl crisis in our community,” said Rep. Newhouse.

Newhouse continued, “From individuals who have firsthand experience in substance recovery, law enforcement officers, tribal representatives, and medical professionals, this task force represents all of us who have been impacted by this issue in one way or another. I am proud of the work we have accomplished.”

Meeting on a quarterly basis, the task force identified four categories to assess the problem and execute solutions: data, funding, policy, and education, at the federal, state, tribal, and local levels.

In each meeting, the task force compiled datasets to assess current trends of the crisis, mapped out funding mechanisms and resources available, discussed current laws and available programs, both for enforcement as well as prevention and treatment services, and finally, contributed to the all-hands-on-deck education campaign in Central Washington to combat this crisis.

This report reflects the task force’s collective efforts, recommendations, and conclusions.