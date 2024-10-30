Smoother roads ahead with temporary paving of Perfect Passage Project

Residents and commuters can look forward to smoother travels with the completion of temporary paving for of the Perfect Passage Project.

TONASKET — Residents and commuters in Tonasket can now look forward to smoother travels as city officials announce the completion of temporary paving for Phase 1(a) of the Perfect Passage Project for 2024, set to enhance local transit infrastructure.

This milestone marks a significant step forward in the city’s ambitious plan to modernize thoroughfares, reduce congestion, and improve road safety for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians in the downtown area. All new sidewalks and ramps at each intersection, plus trees and public art will create a more inviting and secure atmosphere for residents and visitors. The project also aims to attract people driving through on US 97 to stop and shop, boosting the local economy.

According to Varela and Associates onsite engineers, the freshly laid pavement is temporary.

“The temporary pavement is 2.5” thick which was placed on an extra 7.5” of road subbase. The asphalt will be ground out in the spring, and the rock will be removed and then reused under the pavement in the next section between Third St and First St,” officials said.

The temporary pavement will be in place until the section from Third St to First St is ready for the road subbase to be installed.

“This way when they remove it from where it is now they can just transport it the short distance to the new section, very convenient and a lot less work than hauling it off site just to bring it back. Also, this will allow the final paving from Fourth St to First St to take place at the same time which will happen this coming summer,”

The plan for the sidewalks is to fill in the area between the existing sidewalk and the new curb with material to make it safe to walk on.

In addition, officials said, “The decision to pause the work was forced by extended lead times on metal components and dropping temperatures. This also helps to ensure the sidewalks will have time to cure prior to deicer or salt impacting the finish. We want to place all the sidewalk at once and have it look perfect. Delaying all the sidewalk until spring remedies all of the issues above.”

Selland Construction Inc. said they expect to open the road between Nov. 12-15. Electricians will be shutting down for the winter on Nov. 17.