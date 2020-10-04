WVC classes to remain online through winter quarter

WENATCHEE – Wenatchee Valley College will continue to offer the majority of classes online for winter quarter, due to safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Classes will be offered in winter in the same ways they are currently being offered: all lecture classes will be online, and a small number of approved hands-on classes will be able to meet in person following strict health and safety protocols.

Until the college receives further guidance from the local health districts or the governor’s office, both WVC campuses will also remain closed to the public and to any students not attending limited in-person classes.

Those who are on campus or are visiting campus are being asked to wear a mask or face covering, practice good hygiene, social distancing and to stay home if sick. The residence hall will remain open to residents in a limited capacity, but social distancing has been implemented.

College leadership has not yet made a decision regarding spring quarter. If action is taken to keep the majority of classes online for spring quarter, students and the community will be notified.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Until the college receives further guidance from the local health districts or the governor’s office, both WVC campuses will remain closed to students and the public and employees currently working from home will continue to do so.

WVC is currently offering a variety of resources for students:

Apply online – students looking to take classes this winter can apply and register

by Dec. 21. Apply at wvc.edu/GetStarted and view courses at wvc.edu/Courses.

Online resources – find resources for online learning or contact information for

key student resources at wvc.edu/Online.

STEPP – the Student Tuition Easy Payment Plan (STEPP) lets students pay

tuition using a flexible payment schedule (wvc.edu/PaymentPlan).

Online readiness orientation – a free, self-guided orientation on how to use

online learning tools and succeed in online classes (wvc.edu/Distance).

Virtual Assistance – get live help from staff in educational planning, financial

aid, registration and admission, counseling, IT and more (wvc.edu/VA).

Live chat – get help with simple questions quickly using the live chat feature on

our website (wvc.edu).

Learn more about how the college is responding the COVID-19 pandemic at

wvc.edu/PublicHealth.