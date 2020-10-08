Dale Erwin Rowton had his last ‘change of address’ and went to be with Jesus on September 2, 2020. He was the second of six children born to Erwin and Eileen Rowton.

He married Verita Brazle in 1971. Out of high school he worked diamond drilling and the couple moved around Idaho, Washington and Montana. In 1973, he started working at Vaagens Lumber in Republic where he stayed for over 30 years. He then started commuting to Colville for the next 10 years working at MLC Saw Service. In 1978, they bought a piece of land on Vulcan Mountain, aka, Rowton Mountain, outside of Curlew where they raised a small herd of cattle.

He retired in 2014 and he and Verita traveled to many National Parks and the Grand Canyon. They also took many day trips up old dirt roads they had traveled 50 years earlier in a ‘52 Chevy pickup. They had to use baler twine to operate the windshield wipers.

They had three children, Willie, Katie and Johnna. He was always a good provider for his family. He supported the kids by attending any event they were involved in, even driving to Spokane on a workday, in a snowstorm to watch them play ball. He always had a listening ear and advice for them when asked and sometimes when they didn’t. A man of quiet faith, he was called on many times by both family and friends to pray for them.

When his kids and grandchildren were asked to describe him in one word, these were some of the comments: wise, friend, genuine, compassionate, dependable, steady, present, strong, teacher, kind, fun, loving, faithful, comical, content, humble and hardworking. Last, but not least, if you know our family, we call our youngest grandson’s comments, Jakeism’s. He said, taxi, because Grandpa always picked up hitchhikers.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, his children, Willie (Amanda), Katie (Bowe) and Johnna (Sam); grandchildren, Jessie (John), Tristen (Molly), Gunner (Haleigh), Rowdie (Angie), Alyssa (Derek), Allena, Lane, Evan and Jake; great grandchildren, Stetson, Claire and Rubye-Jo; his siblings, Bruce, Verle, Rise, Evan and David. He was preceded in death by his parents, one grandson, Rader and one great grandchild.