Bill McDaniel

William F. McDaniel, age 81, of Tonasket, Washington, moved on from this life on April 19, 2021, due to pulmonary fibrosis. Bill was born on Christmas, 1939, to parents Stanton and Margaret McDaniel in Tonasket.

U.S. Navy

Bill lost his father at the age of ten and his life was difficult. Bill’s mother signed him into the U.S. Navy when he was 17, he spent four years on a Navy destroyer. After his Navy service, Bill became an airline pilot at the age of 24 and was known as Captain William F. McDaniel. He flew for one of the world’s largest Cargo Airlines, Zantop Airlines, and lived and flew all over the world. Bill was proficient in the C-46, L188, and was in training for the DC8 when he realized flying left little time for his three sons and decided to move back to Tonasket so they could live a country life with their dad. Bill married Janice Appel in 1962 and for 59 years they shared an exciting and wonderful life. Together they raised three sons, Jim, Bob and Todd.

Bill was a true gentleman, and he will be greatly missed here on earth. Bill leaves two sisters, two brother and 20 beautiful perfect grand and great grandchildren.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



A private burial was held on Friday, April 23, at the Tonasket Cemetery. If anyone would like to contact the family, please do so at Box 732, Tonasket, Washington 98855.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.