Roberta Alene Haven

Roberta Alene Haven, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend went to be with her Savior on March 21, 2021 at age 85.

She was born on January 22, 1936 to Charlie William and Violet Lucile Keller in Sharon Springs, Kansas. The family moved from Sharon Springs to Mica, Washington when she was two-years-old by pick-up truck.

She was the second eldest of five siblings. Her older sister, Rosa Lee Jones, preceded her in death last year. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Haven.

Roberta will be lovingly remembered by her children, Debbie and Dan Haven; her granddaughter, Britney Haven (Patrick); great grandson, Kip Lewis; her brothers, William A. Keller (Patsy) and Charles W. Keller (Janice) and her sister, Charlotte Gregg and numerous nieces and nephews.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Roberta “Bobbie” graduated from Central Valley High School in Spokane Valley in 1954. She met her husband Charles L. Haven on a blind date. They married September 1, 1961 and raised their family in Tonasket, Washington.

Bobbie had a love for children. She had a daycare in her home for 40 years. She provided home-like child care for two generations of children. She loved being the Tonasket American Legion Auxiliary Community Easter Egg Hunt Chairman. She organized the Community Easter Egg Hunt for over 35 years. She enjoyed handing out prizes at the Easter Egg Hunt to the children. She enjoyed camping trips with family, playing board games and pinnacle. She also loved playing bingo at the local Eagles Lodge.

A memorial service will be held Saturday May 8th, 2021 at the Tonasket Free Methodist Church at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ron Wise officiating.

Memorials can be made to the Breast Cancer Association.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in charge of arrangements.