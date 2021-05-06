Douglas Guane Knight was born to Laverne Raymond Knight and Eileen Annaclaire Asselin on April 29, 1944. He was one of eight brothers and sisters: Ray, Dick, Dan, Bill, Phyllis, Rita and Jay, who is the only survivor.

Doug graduated from Shoreline High School in 1962, then enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he attended electrician school. The ship toured the Mediterranean and South America.

Upon returning from the Navy, Doug married Sharon Bess. They raised two boys (Dennis and Paul) in their Puyallup home.

Doug’s profession was driving truck. He transported mobile units to Alaska, California and Eastern and Western Washington.

Doug bought the Chesaw property in 1981. He loved the area with all the ranches, animals, farms and the season changes (except winter). Most of all he loved the quiet lifestyle.

In 1987 he married Marianne Bullock. They made their permanent home in Chesaw in 1998.

Some of his favorite things to do were golfing, playing pinochle, 4th of July and playing bingo at the Senior Center and the Molson Grange. He really enjoyed listening to AC/DC music. Another favorite was babies and being around his nine grand kids and three great grand kids. For a man of few words—he was an active person.

After a year-long struggle with strokes and heart problems, Doug passed peacefully on March 27, 2021 with his son Paul and wife Pam to comfort him.

There will be a memorial service in Doug’s honor on May 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Molson Grange Hall. Goodnight!