William “Craig” Howe, age 58 of Tonasket, Washington, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 in his home.

Craig was born on September 7, 1964 in Grangeville, Idaho to his parents Fred and Norma Howe. He was the youngest of three. He graduated High School in 1982, and followed in his dad and brothers foot steps and began working in the woods at 18. His brother Doug used to always give him hell about his skills as a timber feller.

Craig went to LCSC in 1998 and he graduated with an Associate’s degree specializing in Diesel Mechanics. In 2000, Craig and his family moved to Tonasket, Washington and shortly there after he began driving Log Truck.

Craig’s passions were the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and most of all snowmobiling.

Craig was preceded in death by his sister, Patty; brother, Doug and parents, Fred and Norma Howe. He is survived by his wife, Laura Howe; son, Chris Howe; daughter Holly Ann Hamilton (Howe); son-in-law, Shane Hamilton; his grandchildren, Lloyd and Charlie Howe and nephews, Jay Howe and Rocky Howe.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Free Methodist Church in Tonasket, Washington. Following the service, family and friends are invited to a potluck luncheon.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.