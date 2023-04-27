Colville National Forest and partners to begin prescribed fire operations as conditions allow

USFS photo

Submitted by Jeffrey Todd, USFS

COLVILLE – The Colville National Forest will begin to carry out planned prescribed fire operations as early as the April 27, as conditions allow.

Successful application of prescribed fire as a tool to return our landscape to a healthy state can only be accomplished through coordination with a wide range of partners, stakeholders, and right holders. The forest is proud to work with a broad collation including the US Fish and Wildlife Service, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management, local authorities, and private land holders.

Smoke may be a consideration in the vicinity of the planned prescribed burns depending on weather and caution should be used when traveling in the area. Information on air quality and active prescribed fires can be found at https://gispub.epa.gov/airnow. Smoke sensitive individuals and people with respiratory or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures.

The public can obtain additional information by calling the district office closest to the prescribed fire operation:

Tonasket Ranger District, Tonasket: 509-486-2186

Republic Ranger District, Republic: 509-775-7400

Three Rivers Ranger District, Kettle Falls: 509-738-7700

Newport Ranger District, Newport: 509-447-7300

Supervisor’s Office, Colville: 509-684-7000

Additionally, the Colville and the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forests share a Prescribed Fire Activity Map that is updated regularly with planned projects and those underway: Prescribed Burn Map.