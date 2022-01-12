Wayne Rieb

Wayne Dale Rieb, 39, went to be with our Lord due to an unfortunate accident. He was born August 25, 1986 in Deadwood, South Dakota to Jessie Dale Cook (Rieb, Piepenhagen) and Gary Wayne Rieb.

Then when he was three-years-old, he and his family moved to Washington state. He graduated from Tonasket High School in 2004.

Wayne had a huge smile and if you were his friend, he loved you. All through his life he loved to ride and drive anything with wheels, from go-carts. BMX bikes, motorcycles, 3-wheelers, 4-wheelers, cars and trucks. He enjoyed mechanicing on whatever wheels he had at the time. Wayne’s first job was working with his stepdad and learned the trade of installing lawn systems and working on irrigation. He then tried a few other jobs, such as frame carpenter, cook and clerk. Lastly, he took a job he enjoyed working as a roustabout, pipe fitter and mechanic in the oil fields of Wyoming. He loved animals especially his little dog Weenie that he’d had most of his adult life.

Wayne’s greatest passion was music. He loved playing his drums and played a bit of guitar and enjoyed a variety of music. There will be a graveside service at the Mountain View cemetery by Loomis, Washington on May 21s, 2022 at 11 a.m. with a potluck to follow at his mom’s house.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Wayne is survived by both parents and Ruby Melson and stepsisters, Nikki and Kayla Cook.

He is preceded in death by his uncle, Craig Rieb and stepfather, Fred Cook.

Wayne will be deeply missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelters.