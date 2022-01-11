Hornets, 5-4 overall, in the hunt for their first league win

OROVILLE – While the Oroville Hornet boys basketball team has an overall record of 5-4, it is still looking for their first league win, dropping their most recent league game against Brewster, 32-69.

“Brewster came out and played really well defensively, getting 20 steals,” said Hornet Coach Jay Thacker, adding, “They also moved the ball really well, getting 21 assists as a team.”

Leading the Hornets in scoring at the Jan. 4 away game was Noah Hilderbrand with 17, followed by Tommy Spikes with eight. Isai Layata and Kolo Moser had three points each.

The Brewster Bears were led by K. Gebbers with 20, followed by Wulf, 13; C. Gebbers, nine; Madden, eight; Vassar, seven and Schertenleib and Najera, six points each.

In non-league play on Jan. 8, the Oroville Hornets outscored the Inchelium Hornets 80 to 38.

“The Hornets were able to bounce back with a decisive win versus Inchelium. Hilderbrand had 25 points, 22 rebounds and 14 assists to lead the team,” said Coach Thacker. “The team got good contributions from Isai Layata with 15 points and eight assists also from eigth grader Tucker Accord with 17 points.”

Also scoring for Oroville were Spikes, eight; Kane Booker, seven; Moser, six and Anthony Wright, seven.

For Inchelium, Hoskie was the top scorer with 18, followed by D. Finley, eight; Phillips and T. Finley, four apiece and Signor, three.

The Hornets will next be in action Tuesday, Jan. 11 at home against. Tonasket at 7:30 p.m.