Verne Alfred Svendsen

After a bravely fought battle with cancer Verne passed away on Feb. 26th surrounded by his family and close friends. He was born in Canwood, Saskatchewan on October 28th, 1942.

The family moved to Osoyoos, British Columbia in 1948 where he remained for most of his life minus a brief move to Princeton, BC.

Through his adventures across the border with his buddies in Oroville, Washington he met his future lifelong partner and loving wife of 53 years, Agnes Rise. They married in 1962 and went on to have two daughters Dawn and Tammy.

He made his career between the forests and the highway and spent many years as a logger with his brother and as a sawyer in a few mills he designed with his brothers. In the years he wasn’t involved with trees he also drove freight truck and at one point he and Agnes owned three beer trucks.

He enjoyed the outdoors. Camping and fishing were his favorite.

He was a very creative all-around handyman who made many things out of wood and/or steel. Anything you could ever need he could always design, build or fix. He also did more than his fair share of being a talented backyard mechanic for many appreciative friends and family. His past times varied over time from riding his Harley, snowmobiling and wood work in his younger years to gardening, canning his crops and tying flies for fishing in his retirement years.

He was predeceased by his parents, Viggo and Esther; step father, Melvin and his beautiful angel wife Agnes. He is survived by his two daughters, a son in-law, two granddaughters and two grandsons. Dawn (Lisa, Lacy and Ray) and Tammy (Jeremy and Cody) and four siblings, Arlene, Sidney (Marion), Dwayne (Darlene) and Kevin (Pat) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

His sense of humor was with him until the very end and he will be sorely missed by his many family, friends and neighbors.

