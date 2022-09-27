Verna Elizabeth Ecklor

Verna Elizabeth Ecklor of Oroville, Washington, was born September 25, 1931 in Yakima, Washington to Harold and Mildred Weston.

We said our final goodbyes September 12, 2022. You raised us with love, kindness and faith. You always encouraged us to spread our wings and explore our world. We will miss you and cherish all our memories of growing up with you as our loving Mom.

Verna married William (Bill) Ecklor September 11, 1949. Together they raised four children.

In 1949 they purchased Art’s Drive-In. Working side by side, they built the business into a full-service restaurant and renamed it The Burgerhaus. In later years they again renamed the business The Whistle Stop Restaurant.

She will be remembered for her love of riding horses and quilting. She took many rides into the Pasayten Wilderness and others around the state.

Her passion for quilting resulted in each of her children getting a handmade treasure to remember her by.

She is survived by her loving partner, Randy Hamsher of Oroville; four children, Jerry Ecklor of Oroville, Wendy (Richard) McKinney of Addy, Washington; Lisa (Mark) Bordwell of Oroville and Susan Ecklor of Omak, Washington

Preceding her in death were her parents, Harold and Mildred Weston; brother, Harold Weston Jr. of Willits, California and husband, “Bill” Ecklor.

She had a true, loving heart and a Christian soul. She would tell us, “When you pray, pray for guidance.”

She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Love you, Mom!

A celebration of life will be held in late October.