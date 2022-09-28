Elva J Powers

Elva J Powers of Wenatchee, Washington passed away early Saturday morning August 27, 2022. Elva was born October 30, 1943 in Oroville, Washington to Elmer and Amy Bruns of Oroville.

She was raised on a 200 acre ranch located on the Molson-Chesaw Road, east of Oroville. She attended school in Oroville graduating from high school in 1962. Following high school, she attended Wenatchee Valley College for two years, where she sung in the school choir. Elva then transferred to Central Washington University, where she graduated with a degree in education in 1966.

Elva began her teaching career as a home economics teacher in Omak Washington. Later transferring to East Omak Elementary school where she taught fifth grade for the remainder of her career. Elva retired from teaching in 2003 after 37 years as an educator.

She met and married Dan Powers in Omak in 1973. Together they had one daughter, Tonya. Elva loved the outdoors, camping, fishing and boating. She and her husband Dan traveled the Alaska Highway on two occasions, then traveling through Utah, Montana, South Dakota and Wyoming. Elva loved gardening, sewing, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. She was an active member of the Omak Free Methodist Church where she sang in the church choir and served as wedding hostess. She was also a member of the Eastmont Community Church in East Wenatchee. Elva volunteered many hours at her grandchildren’s elementary schools, reading and volunteering her time.

Elva is survived by her husband of 49 years, Dan, of Wenatchee; daughter, Tonya Luinstra and her husband, Kelly; step-daughter, Lori Zimmerman of Edmonds, Washington and step-son, Tom Powers of Kapoei, Hawaii. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Jaxson and Breven; and step-grandchildren, Jake, Shannon, Maura and Kittra.

