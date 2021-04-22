Stephen Emmert Larson

Stephen Emmert Larson was born on March 10, 1943 in Seattle, Washington to Vincent and Charlotte Larson and passed away April 12, 2021 surrounded by his family in Oroville, Washington.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Kathy (married October 18, 1964-April 12, 2021); their children, Stephanie (Shawn), Dawn (Jim), Wendy (Mike), Mike (Shannon), Meghan (Javier); 20 grandchildren; his brother, Keith Larson and sister, Barbara Braun and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Vince Larson; sisters, Rosemary Carlson and Carol Olsen and his daughter, Jennifer Larson-Sifuentes.

Stephen met the love of his life, Kathy, in Tonasket in 1963 and were married in 1964. Steve and Kathy were married at Church of the Brethren in Ellisforde, Washington by Steve’s father, Vincent. In the early years, they lived in Tonasket, Seattle and then on to North Bend, Washington, where they began to raise their five children. They lived there until 1978 when Steve, along with two friends, were called to the ministry. Steve then moved his family to Fort Wayne, Indiana where he studied to be a pastor at Concordia Theological Seminary.

After completing seminary, Steve was called to serve in his first congregation, Calvary Lutheran Church in Bayard, Nebraska (1980-1983). Three years later, God called Steve and family back to Washington, where he followed in the footsteps of his father and became the pastor of multiple congregations at Hope Lutheran Church in Tonasket, Immanuel Lutheran Church in Havillah and Faith Lutheran Church in Oroville (1983-1992). It is during his time in Tonasket that Steve and Kathy were blessed with their sixth child.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Steve, once again, followed his father’s ministry and was called to Messiah Lutheran Church in Prosser, Washington (1992-2004). He was then called to Zion Lutheran Church in Klamath Falls, Oregon (2004-2010) where he retired from the ministry.

In 2010, Steve and Kathy retired to Wenatchee, Washington. They resided there from 2010-2020 when they moved to be closer to family in Oroville, Washington.

Steve will be remembered as a loving husband and father, faithful servant, and to most as “Pastor Larson.” Steve touched many lives throughout his ministry in each of the communities he served.

“Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master’s happiness!” Matthew 25:21.

Graveside Service will be on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Mountainview Cemetery in Loomis, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, donations may go to: St. Paul’s Lutheran School, P.O. Box 2219, Wenatchee, Washington 98807.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.