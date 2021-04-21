Robert “Bob” McDaniel

Robert “Bob” Edward McDaniel, age 82, died on April 14, 2021 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane following a wood cutting accident. He was born August 4, 1938 in Oroville, Washington to parents Monte and Edna (Ryan) McDaniel.

Bob grew up in Oroville graduating from Oroville High School in 1957. While in school he enjoyed band and played the trumpet. He then ventured to Alabama and Nebraska working for a short time at Ryan Construction Company. He returned to Washington and attended ITT Business School in Seattle.

In early 1962 he met Linda Ramey (the love of his life) and they were married on Good Friday, April 20, 1962. The Ellisforde Church of the Brethren was the only church who would marry them on that day. At the time they were married he was employed at United Growers warehouse as a night watchman. Bob and Linda’s first daughter, Gail, was born in 1963, followed by Carol in 1966 and then Risa in 1973.

Bob worked at Oroville State Bank, later National Bank of Commerce and finally Rainier Bank. He joined Production Credit Association and worked there for two years. Bob then worked for WSDA as an inspector and in the early 1980’s as a forklift operator for Lake O and Oro Fruit until his retirement.

Bob was in the Okanogan County Sheriff Posse and Search and Rescue for many years and also was their cook. He later became an Okanogan County Reserve Deputy. Through the many years he did regular patrol, policed county fairs, dances, rodeos and local events in the area. He also was able to work security for Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Mel Tillis and Buddy Owen. He enjoyed being a part of the community.

Bob was a member of the Oroville Lions Club, Oroville Odd Fellows, Oroville Gun Club, Tonasket Gun Club, where he currently served as treasurer, Okanogan County Senior Citizens where he also served as treasurer and the Molson/Chesaw Fire District #11. Bob was a 50 plus year member of the Chesaw Rodeo Club and a long time member of Molson Grange #1069.

Bob and Linda enjoyed their Senior lunch and Wednesday visits to the Tonasket Gun Club. They enjoyed trap shooting, hunting, fishing and wood cutting. They looked forward to attending events in Chesaw, Republic, Curlew and Conconully. They enjoyed the Wauconda Sock Hop and Winthrop 49ers days. They also enjoyed visiting with family. Bob taught many of the grandkids how to shoot. His smile and loving heart will be missed by all.

Bob is survived by his wife of almost 59 years, Linda; daughters, Gail (Jeff) Frazier, Carol (Roger) Clark and Risa (Jason) Ross; grandchildren, Ryan and Scott Frazier, Jessica (John) Anderson; grand puppy, Marv, Weylin (Naomi) Waleczak and Hunter and Bayley Ross; great grandchildren, Amya and Wyatt Waleczak, Cameron (Sonya) Waleczak, Evan, Blake Jeremiah, Dakota and Paisley; brothers, Herb (Darlene) McDaniel, Walt (Vicki) Hart III, Ted (Doddie) Hart and Jim (Betty) Hart and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Monte and Melvie McDaniel and Edna and Walt Hart Jr. and brother, Tom Hart.

At his request there will be a graveside service only at the Molson Cemetery on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Marilyn Wilder officiating. Viewing will be held at Bergh Funeral Service on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m..

Memorials may be made to Tonasket FFA trap shooting or a charity of choice.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in charge of arrangements.