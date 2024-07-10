Ruth Mae Thompson

Ruth Mae Leithead Thompson and her twin sister Sara were born October 11, 1929, to Glenn and Blanche Leithead (Rutter) in Colville, Washington. She passed away on June 30, 2024.

When she was three, her father was killed and her mother and sisters moved to Davenport, Washington to be near Blanche’s family. Glenn and Blanche embraced the Gospel, and their choice to serve God continues to influence the family today. Ruth was young when she committed her life to God, and her love for God was evident until the very end.

Ruth’s life was strongly impacted by losing her father so young during the height of the depression. She learned early how to “make do” and work hard. Blanche was a teacher and moved the girls to Fruitland, Washington for a teaching opportunity. The family later moved to Grand Coulee where Ruth graduated from high school in 1947.

Ron saw Ruth for the first time when he was about 15, and decided then that he would marry her. Ruth saw in Ron a stable, Godly man. Several years later, on Christmas Eve, 1951, they married while Ron was on leave from the Army. Ron and Ruth spent three years during the Korean War era stationed at Ft. Devon, Massachusetts, then settled in Oroville, Washington in 1955, where they raised their family.

Ron worked for Zosel’s Mill as he got established as an orchardist. Mom worked hard, doing all that was required as an orchardist’s wife. In addition, she worked as a bookkeeper for accountants Floyd Payne and Mark Hancock. She was very happy to finally turn the orchard payroll over to someone else in her 80s.

For many years, Ron and Ruth had a Sunday morning fellowship meeting in their home, a privilege that Ruth continued to enjoy after Ron passed away. Their home has always been open to friends, family, and ministers and together they delighted in hosting dinners and gatherings.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Ron; her parents and her four siblings, Bob Leithead, Harry Leithead, Sara Schweikert and Glenna Masters. She is survived by her son, Brian (Sandi), daughter, Keri (Keith) Sullivan; son, Steve (Cori) and Roberto (Paula) Salazar who was like a son, all of Oroville; her grandchildren, Mike (Tawn), Amy, Scott (Christina), Eric (Kayla), Justin (Elizabeth), Nathan, Melanie (Brandon) and Brayden; 13 great-grandchildren.

The family is very thankful for Jeanie Peck and Priya Mozes who helped care for Ruth in her final years and for the outpouring of love and support from all.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 12th, 2024 at 1 p.m. at Bergh Chapel in Oroville, Washington with Steve Perison officiating. Interment will follow at Oroville Riverview Cemetery.

Bergh Funeral Services and Crematory is in care of arrangements.