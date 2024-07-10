Chase Nigg wins Senior All-Around Cowboy honors at Chesaw 4th of July Rodeo

CHESAW – The 82nd Annual Chesaw Fourth of July Rodeo took place under sunny skies last Thursday with Chaser Nigg, from Chesaw, being named the All-Around Cowboy and Lahalee Michel, from Omak, named Junior All Around Cowboy.
On rodeo day, the action started with Family Games at 10 a.m. followed by the parade at 12:30 p.m. Rodeo action followd the parade and features both senior and junior events
The senior events include cow riding, calf roping regular and ranch saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, wild cow milking, open barrel races and women’s breakaway roping.
Junior events include cow riding, calf roping and scramble and junior barrel racing.
The following are the results:
SENIOR EVENTS
Ranch Bronc
- Chase Nigg – Chesaw
- Jake Nelson – Chesaw
- Steven Maupin – Omak
- Tim Miller – Omak
Bareback
- Truett Salazar – Oroville
Saddlebronc
- None
Senior Roping
- None
Women’s Breakaway Roping
- Ciara Triplett – Malott
- Rylee Gaffney – Tonasket
Senior Cow Riding
- (Tie) 1st & 2nd Chase Nigg – Chesaw
- Devin McKinney- Chesaw
- (Tie) 3rd & 4th Trey McKinney – Chesaw
- Cooper Ives – Omak
Wild Cow Milking
- Cody Field/Bowe McKinney – Chesaw
- Jake Nelson/Stewart Leslie –Chesaw
- Mike Kruse/Luke Kruse – Buckley
Open Barrels
- Charlee Zollman – Chewelah
- Bailey McCanna – Chewelah
- Kady Burton – Omak
- Sydney Zollman – Chewelah
JUNIOR EVENTS:
Junior Breakaway Roping
- Lahalee Michel – Omak
Junior Barrels
- Macie Stotts – Curlew
- Heidi Stout – Fairfield
- Maddison Marchand – Omak
- Karlee Dickinson – Deer Park
Junior Cow Riding
- None
Pee Wee Barrels
- Summer Sather – Twisp
- Chloe Lyons – Deer Park
- Trapper Feist – Sandpoint, ID
- Luxx Kartchner – Danville