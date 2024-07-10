Chase Nigg wins Senior All-Around Cowboy honors at Chesaw 4th of July Rodeo

The 82nd Annual Chesaw Fourth of July Rodeo took place under sunny skies last Thursday, bringing lots of folks to this small highlands town.

CHESAW – The 82nd Annual Chesaw Fourth of July Rodeo took place under sunny skies last Thursday with Chaser Nigg, from Chesaw, being named the All-Around Cowboy and Lahalee Michel, from Omak, named Junior All Around Cowboy.

On rodeo day, the action started with Family Games at 10 a.m. followed by the parade at 12:30 p.m. Rodeo action followd the parade and features both senior and junior events

The senior events include cow riding, calf roping regular and ranch saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, wild cow milking, open barrel races and women’s breakaway roping.

Junior events include cow riding, calf roping and scramble and junior barrel racing.

The following are the results:

SENIOR EVENTS

Ranch Bronc

Chase Nigg – Chesaw Jake Nelson – Chesaw Steven Maupin – Omak Tim Miller – Omak

Bareback

Truett Salazar – Oroville

Saddlebronc

None

Senior Roping

None

Women’s Breakaway Roping

Ciara Triplett – Malott Rylee Gaffney – Tonasket

Senior Cow Riding

(Tie) 1st & 2nd Chase Nigg – Chesaw

Devin McKinney- Chesaw

(Tie) 3rd & 4th Trey McKinney – Chesaw

Cooper Ives – Omak

Wild Cow Milking

Cody Field/Bowe McKinney – Chesaw Jake Nelson/Stewart Leslie –Chesaw Mike Kruse/Luke Kruse – Buckley

Open Barrels

Charlee Zollman – Chewelah Bailey McCanna – Chewelah Kady Burton – Omak Sydney Zollman – Chewelah

JUNIOR EVENTS:

Junior Breakaway Roping

Lahalee Michel – Omak

Junior Barrels

Macie Stotts – Curlew Heidi Stout – Fairfield Maddison Marchand – Omak Karlee Dickinson – Deer Park

Junior Cow Riding

None

Pee Wee Barrels