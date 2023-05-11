Ronald B. Conner

Ronald “RC” Conner

Ronald B. “RC” Conner passed away November 21, 2022 in Puyallup, Washington. Ron was born on September 9, 1943 in Tonasket, Washington to parents Helen Stalder Champneys and Ron Conner.

In the ninth grade he and his mother moved to Sumner, Washington. In 1961, he graduated from Sumner High School.

Ron enlisted, June 1, 1967 in the U.S. Army and was there for three years in the Vietnam War as an E5 (wartalk). He returned home to Sumner and worked as a propane technician for more than 25 years.

On September 21, 1980 on Ron’s 37th birthday, he met Darlene Kitt (ask Darlene for more details). They had been together for the rest of his life. Ron and Dar got married May 11, 2002. Ron and Dar bought and moved into a duplex on South Hill in Puyallup, Washington in 1991 and lived there ever since.

Ron had a love for the great outdoors. Okanogan County was his number one favorite playground. Fishing, hunting, hiking, camping and gathering herbs. Fish Lake in Okanogan County and Alder Lake in Pierce County 10 miles from his home.

He and Dar canned fruit, wild game, also smoked fish and processed his own meats.

U.S. Army

Ron was preceded in death by his mother and father and younger sister, Beverly Conner.

Ron is survived by his wife, Darlene at home; two daughters, Tanya Jones (Matt) and their two daughters in Florida, Bobbie Mace, and her two sons and two daughters of Puyallup, Washington and 23 great grandchildren.

“Your love for the forest or on the water brought great joy. Thank you for everything you taught and gave to us and sharing your happiest of experiences. It will make us smile forever.

P.S: Animal, You still make my liver quiver. I love you. Love, Beast.”

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 20, 2023 at 12 p.m. noon at Fish Lake. Please follow the colored streamers to find the camp spot. Following the service, there will be a desert potluck (Ron’s favorite), please bring a dessert, BYOB, and a chair.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.