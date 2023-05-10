‘Under the Sea’ theme for 89th Oroville May Festival

The 2023 Oroville May Day Royalty, Queen Lauren Rawley and Princesses Araceli Esquivel and Deana Lohnes, invite everyone to join the community in celebrating the 89th annual May Festival this weekend. Events are planned around town from Friday to Sunday, with the Grand Parade on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. and making its way to Veterans Memorial Park. Stephanie Blackler photo

OROVILLE – Queen Lauren Rawley and Princesses Deana Lohnes and Araceli Esquivel are extending a royal invitation to attend this year’s Oroville May Festival, the 89th annual, which has activities planned from Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 12, 13 and 14.

While many events are planned, perhaps the biggest take place on Saturday, and the centerpiece is the Grand Parade which starts at 10 a.m. The parade features, local and visiting royalty on floats and in convertibles, kids, fraternal and commercial entries, riders on horseback, a showing from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and much more.

Heading up the parade will be this year’s May Festival Grand Marshals, Dennis and Marilyn Wilders, longtime supporters of the Oroville community.

Queen Lauren and her royal court will be riding on the community float, the construction of Shelly Roberts, chair of the May Festival Committee, says is “amazing,” giving full credit to Brad and Laura Calico for their work on it.

“While Brad did much of the construction, Laura did all of the sea creatures for the ‘Under the Sea’ theme… they’re really amazing,” said Roberts.

The royalty and their float got a dress rehersal last weekend at the Wenatchee Apple Blossom parade, taking the Golden Apple award, says Roberts.

“That’s one of only six main awards they give out,” Roberts said. “The girls really did a good job representing Oroville in Wenatchee.”

After the parade makes its way to Veterans Memorial Park, there will be the traditional May Pole Dance and the presentation of royalty at 12 p.m.

Saturday events get a really early start at 6:30 a.m. at Deep Bay Park with the annual Bass Tournament. At 8 a.m. the 41st annual Fun Run starts on Appleway, near Expressions Coffee Shop. At 11 a.m there will be a dedication of the town clock at Centennial Park on Main Street and at 2 p.m. the TOI Duck Races take place launching at Henry Kniss Park and finishing at the Cherry Street Bridge. Finally, on Saturday, there will be music performed by Jumper Flats from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Adding music at Veterans Park is new this year and we’re hoping it will draw a crowd and we have even greater community participation,” said Roberts, who adds there will be lots of vendors at the park as well.

In addition to events at Veterans Memorial there are many things going on in town, like the Farmers’ Market, wine tastings, art and more music. For a full list of events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday see pages B2 and B3 of this week’s Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune.