Roberta Bowers-DeMarre

Roberta Marie Bowers-DeMarre passed away on December, 29, 2023 in Anacortes, Washington, a few blocks from where she was born on September 21, 1932. Her father, Walter Russell’s family had homesteaded in Anacortes and her mother Evelyn (Hinseth) was the daughter of Norwegian immigrants who farmed in Silvana. The Russell family moved to Chelan shortly after Roberta’s birth. She graduated from Chelan High School in 1950.

Roberta married Arnold Bowers of Chelan and for many years was a homemaker and attentive mother to her children while Arnold was a school administrator. Roberta instilled a strong sense of values in her children, including faith, education, a work ethic and participation in their community.

As her children grew, Roberta returned to college and earned a B.A. in Elementary Education from Western Washington University and a Masters from Central Washington University. She taught in La Conner and later was an elementary school teacher and principal in Tonasket, Washington. As a teacher, Roberta was devoted to her young students and made sure they all were reading at grade level when they left her classroom.

After her husband Arnold passed away, she met and married John DeMarre in Tonasket. After John’s passing, she returned to the Skagit Valley to be closer to family. She became an active member of Edison Lutheran Church, serving on their care team and teaching Sunday School. In 2011 she returned to Anacortes and moved into Chandler’s Square where she made many friends over the years.

Roberta was preceded in death by her brother, Bud and her sons, Russ and Mike. She is survived by her sons, Tim (Bev) Bowers of Wenatchee, Fred Bowers of Richland, Bud (Bonnie) Bowers of Anacortes and her daughter, Penny (A.J. Jenkins) of Winslow, Arizona and by grandchildren, Michelle, Karrie, Evie, Rusty, Amy, Mark, Matt and Blaine, their spouses and 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 13th at Edison Lutheran Church. Memorials may be sent to Edison Lutheran Church, 14201 Church Rd., Bow, WA. 98232, or to your favorite charity. The family wishes to thank the staff at Chandler’s Square and the Lighthouse for the love and exceptional care they provided Roberta.